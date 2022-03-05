Even by a conservative estimate, it was expected that Jhund will open in 2-3 crores range. After all, it has too much of a local flavor and then the promo too conveyed that it would be more of a niche affair than an out and out entertainer for a wider segment of audience.

As it turned out though, the collections were lesser than expected as 1.50 crores came in. The morning shows didn’t really open well and the only territory where it still had some kind of business was Maharashtra. This was expected too since the film is set in Nagpur.

There was another issue that the film faced and that was the count of shows. Since its running duration is 3 hours, it practically got 33% lesser shows than what it could have fetched had it been a conventional 2 hour film. Not that the film is going houseful so it would have done 33% more business. However, there is a convenience factor that comes in when show timings are more staggered and in case of Jhund, this too had a role to play due to prime time not been peppered with as many slots as the film warranted.

Jhund has seen good critical acclaim coming its way but at the core of it this is an offbeat affair which would work for a targeted segment of audiences. Of course there is Amitabh Bachchan in there which makes the film special.

However since around 50% of the film, especially a major part of the second half, is devoted to new actors enacting the part of slum kids, Big B’s stardom too isn’t utilized to the best extent possible. That’s something which will show in the film’s growth over the weekend.

