Jawan Box Office Day 15 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan starrer is leaving no stone unturned to attract the audience to the theatres. After completing two weeks of a successful run at the ticket window, the film enters its third week. Ever since the film hit the big screens on September 7, on the occasion of Janamashtami, it’s been ringing the box offices setting them on fire and how. Amid all the love pouring Jawan’s way, the film seems to be slowing down without losing its essence. Despite having two Bollywood releases this Friday, the film is likely to remain unaffected.

Since morning, the film is in the news owing to all the controversial reasons. Reportedly, the leading lady is not happy with the director Atlee prioritizing Deepika Padukone over her character and sidelining her. Scroll down for details.

As per the early trends flowing in, Jawan witnessed a slight drop as it ended its 2nd week. Reportedly, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer garnered around Rs 8-10 crore*. With the latest numbers, its total collections now stand at Rs 474.19-476.19 crore* For the unversed, the film minted Rs 8.06 crore, making it a total of Rs 466.19 crore till yesterday.

Ever since Jawan has released, yesterday was the first time it earned in single digits. Speaking about the day-wise collection of Week 2, Jawan garnered 18.10 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 30.10 crore on Day 10. It went on to earn Rs 34.26 crore on Day 11 and later Rs 14.25 crore, Rs 12.90 crore and Rs 8.60 crore on Day 12, 13 and 14, respectively.

Meanwhile, coming back to Nayanthara’s controversy, a media report recently suggested, “It was not a cameo at all. Jawan was almost made to look like an SRK-Deepika film. Nayanthara is the leading actor down south, and hence, she was not happy with the treatment of Jawan. And that can never well be the reason why we might not see her in a Bollywood project, at least not anytime soon.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

