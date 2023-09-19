Jawan Box Office Day 13 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been on a record-breaking spree and how! Ever since the film hit the big screens, it has been topping the charts and how. After becoming the highest opener, it recently became the fourth highest grosser leaving ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash’s KGF 2 behind. The film, which marked South sensation Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut, it saw Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance.

In the latest update, SRK starrer and Atlee directorial crossed the KGF 2 collection, becoming the fourth highest-grosser Hindi Film. Now scroll down to know how much it earned today. i.e., day 13 of its release.

As per the early trends flowing in Jawan has maintained the momentum on the 13th day of its release. Reportedly, the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan starrer has minted around Rs 13-14 crore* at the domestic box office. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collections now stand at 457.69-458.69 crore* For the unversed, it earned Rs 14.25 crore on Monday making it a total of Rs 444.69 crore till yesterday.

Meanwhile, Jawan director Atlee recently sat down for a candid chat with Koimoi where he spoke at length about the film, Shah Rukh Khan and his films like Pathaan and Dunki. Speaking about his last film’s success report at the box office, he told us, “We don’t go by progress report card like a school. We have to enjoy our process. Of course I was very very happy that Pathaan did so much revenue wise, review wise, we felt it was our success too. Then when our release came, the trade and the critic in the market add that pressure. We didn’t have any pressure. We were happy in our space. We know where we are going and God is so kind to us and to Khan sir so he’s giving back-to-back gifts to us.”

Let’s wait and watch to see how much it will collect by the end of the second week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

