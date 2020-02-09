Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 9: Saif Ali Khan’s Film Grows 50%, Stays In Hunt For 30 Crores Lifetime

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: It is continuing to stay in hunt for the 30 crores lifetime. The film had collected 1.04 crores on Friday and later on Saturday it jumped around 50% to bring in 1.58 crores. This has brought the overall collections to 22.83 crores and further jump today will bring it closer to the 25 crores mark.

In fact the film had been doing its best business in Delhi and there the collections were impacted due to elections. Otherwise the jump would have been even bigger and collections would have been closer to the 1.75 crores mark.

That said, it has also been seen that Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior, which is in its fifth week, grew by almost 150% from Friday to Saturday, and hence potential was there. Had it been a 100% growth then the overall outcome would have been even better. Still, the fact that the film has managed to cover at least this distance is fair enough and is allowing it to be theatrically a coverage affair.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

