Janhit Mein Jaari is at playing at a lower end. From a film with which not many expectations were attached to begin with, the collections are a very ordinary. In fact had this been even a slightly expensive film then whatever that is coming in would have been just loose change. However, this one is a 15 crores budgeted film where OTT, satellite and digital should take care of the expenses been covered to the maximum, and if theatrical business somehow manages to sustain even a little bit, then it would be nice.

Nushat Bharucha starrer brought in 0.31 crore more on Monday, which is way too low since Friday too was just 0.44 crore. If the film had to sustain, the collections had to be closer to Sunday numbers of 0.94 crore as that would have given it a good enough push to make a march towards a double digit lifetime score. Though that would not be possible after these Monday collections, one waits to see how the film hangs in there.

So far, the social comedy has collected 2.50 crores and with some luck, it could well end up getting 3.50 crores in its first week. Next week there isn’t any big film coming but then there is Nikamma, and then also holdover releases like Jurassic World Dominion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Prithviraj, Vikram and Major, all of which are in the running as well. These films are ensuring that audiences have too many choices to pick from and in this crowd, Janhit Mein Jaari indeed has a task cut out to make its presence felt.

