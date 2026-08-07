Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 15 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Thalapathy Vijay led Jana Nayagan continues its chase towards the 200 crore mark at the Indian box office. H Vinoth directed political action drama has completed two weeks in theatres. Scroll below for the latest collection against its whopping 350 crore budget.

How much did Jana Nayagan earn in its second week?

After riding high on the star power of Thalapathy Vijay in the opening week, Jana Nayagan crashed in its second week. It collected 31.6 crore, witnessing a 79% from the debut week. On day 15, Pooja Hegde co-starrer added 1.6 crore net in the kitty, across all languages in India.

The total box office collection stands at 185.15 crore net after two weeks. All eyes are now on the growth during the third weekend and whether it can finally unlock the 200 crore club. Including GST, the gross earnings have reached 218.47 crore.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 153.55 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2 – 31.6 crore

Total – 185.15 crore

Jana Nayagan will suffer losses!

The Tamil political action drama is mounted at an estimated budget of 350 crore. In 15 days, the makers have recovered 52.9% of its total investments. Entering the safe zone will be possible due to the massive margin of over 164 crore. Unfortunately, Thalapathy Vijay’s final film will wrap up as a losing affair. But it is also his third highest-grossing film ever. time.

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Leo – 341.04 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crore Jana Nayagan – 185.15 crore Varisu – 178.14 crore Bigil – 171.26 crore Master – 153.93 crore Sarkar – 141.75 crore Beast – 130.25 crore Mersal – 127.72 crore (estimates) Theri – 85 crore (estimates)

Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 15 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 185.15 crore

Budget recovery: 52.9%

India gross: 218.47 crore

Overseas gross: 92.80 crore

Worldwide gross: 311.27 crore

Verdict: Losing

Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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