It Ends With Us and Alien: Romulus were released in the theatres in a week’s difference. Both movies have been doing well at the box office; however, only one of them has made it to the top 10 highest-grossing films of this year. There is not a very major difference between the two movies’ worldwide collections. Scroll below to know how much Blake Lively’s film needs to earn to push Cailee Spaeny’s sci-fi flick into the top 10.

Blake Lively’s movie has collected phenomenal numbers compared to its mere $25 million production budget. It is one of the highest-grossing romance novels to film adaptations and recently surpassed the tragic romance drama The Fault In Our Stars. The movie received a lot of publicity and was in the news because of the alleged feud between Blake and Justin Baldoni. Reportedly, Justin fat-shamed Blake while filming the drama. Meanwhile, Fede Alvarez’s film had an excellent time at the China box office, and at one point, its collections in the mainland surpassed that of its domestic cume.

Alien: Romulus features Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Isabela Merced, and others in key roles. It has a completely fresh cast and is set between the first movie in the franchise, Alien, and the second one, Aliens. The film has yet to cross the $100 million mark in the US. It has so far collected $98.87 million at the North American box office. Meanwhile, Blake Lively’s romance drama is ahead of the domestic turf with its $142.85 million cume.

Fede Alvarez’s movie has surpassed It Ends With Us’ overseas collection, and with that, Alien: Romulus has beaten Justin Baldoni’s movie to become the 10th highest-grossing film of 2024 globally. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Baldoni’s film collected $168.55 million overseas, and the Alien franchise film’s international gross is 29.28% more than that.

Alien: Romulus has so far collected $217.91 million in the international regions, taking its global cume to $316.79 million. Meanwhile, the worldwide collection of It Ends With Us is $311.40 million, which is $5.39 million less than Alien: Romulus’ global numbers. It is not a very big difference in theory, but with each passing day, the films will lose an audience as new movies arrive in the cinemas. Will Blake Lively‘s film be able to breach this difference and enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2024’s list?

Another movie that is also progressing toward this top 10 list is Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. It was released on September 6 and has already grossed $172.60 million worldwide. It is currently at #19. It Ends With Us is in the 11th position behind Alien: Romulus.

Blake Lively starrer romance drama came out on August 9, and the Cailee Spaeny starrer on August 16.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office (North America): Gears Up To Beat A Quiet Place: One’s $138.9M Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News