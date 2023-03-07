Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to entertain us with their first-ever collaboration, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. After a long time, we’ll see a fun-filled rom-com and hopes are high as everything has worked in favour of the film. Be it a fresh pairing, trailer or songs, this Luv Ranjan directorial has ticked all the boxes. Let’s see how it has fared in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

For those who don’t know, in ‘How’s The Hype?’, we conduct Twitter polls for a particular movie’s songs, trailers and other promotional stuff. Then the average of all these polls is taken as results, which are published a day or a couple of days before the movie’s release.

Title announcement

For the longest time, the title of the film was kept as secret by the makers. Back in December 2022, the title announcement video was released and we finally got to know it’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. The video features the pair of Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor and it’s fun to watch them. It is liked by 74% of Twitter voters. Click here to watch it!

Trailer

The trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has a stamp of Luv Ranjan all over it. There’s a bit drama, a couple of intriguing moments, blockbuster music and a lot of fun! The perfect blend further gets elevated by a sizzling chemistry of Ranbir and Shraddha. 62% of voters voted in the favour the trailer on Twitter. Click here to watch it!

Tere Pyaar Mein song

Tere Pyaar Mein is the first track to be released. The song is highly addictive due to funky beat and is already a chartbuster, creating a good buzz for the film. Apart from playful romance between Ranbir and Shraddha, the song is visually pleasing due to its locales. 76% of our voters liked the song. Click here to watch it!

Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai song

It’s a Badtameez Dil of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar! The party track is full of energetic and groovy beats, giving Ranbir Kapoor a chance to show us his impressive moves. After listening the song for a couple of times, it’s sure to make it to your playlist. 74% of Twitter voters liked it. Click here to watch it!

Show Me The Thumka song

Show Me The Thumka is another fun track from the film and features Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. It has a backdrop of some family event and the leading duo is seen showing their sexy ‘thumkas’. The colourful song is quite hummable. It is liked by 66% of Twitter voters. Click here to watch it!

On the whole, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has received a thumbs up from 71% of Twitter voters. For such a genre, it’s a good reception and this Holi release is expected to bring back some colours at the box office after Shehzada and Selfiee‘s epic failure.

