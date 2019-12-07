Rakshit Shetty’s Adventures Of Srimannarayana Trailer On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? VOTE NOW!

Adventures of Srimannarayana in Hindi and Avane Srimannarayana in Kannada is all set to release this month. Starring the very famous Rakshit Shetty, the film is set in a fictional town in South India. The brilliantly-cut trailer displays one of the best production values seen in any cinema.

It’s too hard to resist and not include this movie in Koimoi How’s The Hype? meter. We’re here to know how much are you are excited about the film.

The 4-minute long trailer depicts the quirky town inspired by the old Hollywood West movies and the makers have nailed the look and cinematographer of the film. The story hints at it being an investigative crime drama.

Adventures of Srimannarayana are slated to release on 27th December which also sees Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz releasing. It’ll be a clash and a tough road in the North but if the content is as good as the trailer, it could prove to be a dark-horse in the South at the box office.

It’s directed by a debutant director Sachin Ravi and Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah and HK Prakash have backed the highly-mounted film. It will release in 5 languages broadening its chances at the box office.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!