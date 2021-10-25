Akshay Kumar’s long line-up of movies is much anticipated and long awaited. One of his many films in the kitty is the sequel to his hit drama Oh My God 2. The movie directed by Amit Rai has gone on floors and the makers announced the same with a video of the lead pair Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. The makers have now revealed the new poster. The poster has now made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on and do not forget to vote.

The makers after the much viral video shared two posters of the movie. One has two hands, one of human and other of God. The next poster has Akshay Kumar dressed as Shiva and also sporting the blue skin tone. We can also see a boy dress in a school uniform with a bag looking into oblivion. The movie reportedly tackles problems with the education system.

The movie reportedly tackles problems with the education system.

