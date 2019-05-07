How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Student Of The Year 2? Not Really ‘Hooking Up’!

Dharma Productions are back with another major release Student Of The Year 2, this week, after last month’s Kalank. While Varun Dhawan starrer turned out to be a disaster, the makers will be hoping for a money spinner with this anticipated sequel starring Tiger Shroff and newcomers- Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Contrary to the trailer, the songs have worked quite a bit in the favour, thus providing a sort of momentum to the movie. Speaking about the “How’s The Hype?” segment, SOTY 2 has recorded about 7,500 votes.

Speaking about recently released Hook Up Song, the song raised the temperature featuring the pair of Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt in hot avatars. Apart from the scintillating video, the quirky lyrics by Kumaar, the upbeat composition by Vishal-Shekhar and the voice of Neha Kakkar- Shekhar Ravjiani, scores full mark. It received a nod from about 56% voters, constituting for an above-average response.

Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan featured the student trio of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The foot tapping number is set in a backdrop of Sangeet ceremony. The track is enjoying a poor response with just 47% voters liking it.

The Jawani Song is the recreation of the classic Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani of Kishore Kumar and reminded us of The Disco Song, entrapped in a dance competition from a prequel, Student Of The Year. Though the first song to come out of the album, it has just managed an average response with 53% liking it.

The trailer of the movie saw some excessive trolling coming from the social media world, with most of them criticising for the over-the-top depiction of college life. With just 50% people giving a nod, the trailer seems somehow failed in boosting the pre-release hype.

Lastly, the posters have been received with a good response when compared with the trailer and songs, with about 61% voters liking them.

All said and done, the movie enjoys a below average buzz of 53%, given the reputation and the success of prequel Student Of The Year.

But considering the backing of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, Student Of The Year 2 ensures of a decent awareness amongst the movie buffs, while Tiger Shroff leading from the front, accompanied by Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, will surely attract the youths to the theatres.

