Just a day to go and we will be finally witnessing the highly-anticipated Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on screens (small screens though). Starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in lead, the movie missed out on the Eid release last year, but thankfully, it’s coming on this Ramzan Eid.

Advertisement

The buzz is all-time high and it’s clearly visible here, in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section. Our readers have voted in plenty for different aspects of the movie and today, we are taking a look at how well they have been received by the voters. So, without wasting any time, let’s take a look.

Radhe title track

Advertisement

As expected, the title track is about the heroics of Salman Khan aka Radhe. The song also has Disha Patani who looks stunningly beautiful. The vocals of Sajid and beats keep growing on you as you listen. It fetched a thumbs up from 82% of our readers.

Dil De Diya

Whenever the pair of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez is on the screen, expect some fun time. While Jacqueline steals the show with her moves, Salman and Randeep Hooda’s presence is icing on the cake. This Radhe’s track is loved by 73% of people here.

Seeti Maar

Seeti Maar stands as the most popular track out of this album. It’s a recreated version of Allu Arjun’s Seeti Maar from Duvvada Jagannadham. While Allu made it famous with his fluid dance, Salman added a bit of quirkiness to it alongside Disha Patani. It was received well by 73% of voters.

New posters

A day before the trailer release, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring fierce Salman Khan aiming with a gun. It was a promotional poster for the trailer release. On the next day, another poster was unveiled featuring Salman and his gang. What grabbed our attention was the presence of Pravin Tarde of Mulshi Pattern fame. Both the posters of Radhe made us excited for the movie. They were liked by 76% of our readers.

Trailer

There are no words to describe the pre-release excitement for the trailer. Around lakhs of people were tuned in to YouTube even before the trailer was released. As expected, fans loved Salman Khan once again stepping into the shoes of a brutal cop, and this time against Randeep Hooda. The trailer was welcomed with open arms by 72% of voters.

Official release date announcement

13th March was the date when Salman Khan proved why he is known as the man of commitments. He took to his social media handles to announce that as promised, he is coming on Eid (Ramzan) 2021 i.e. 13th May. A new poster was unveiled featuring a new release date of Radhe which was liked by 81% of our readers.

Radhe announcement

It was back in October 2019, when this film was announced alongside Dabangg 3 motion poster. The announcement was really a big surprise for fans and it was trending like crazy back then. It was loved by 88% of voters.

On the whole, Radhe has received a thumbs up from 84% of voters. For the first time in India, a movie is witnessing a simultaneous release in theatres, on OTT as well as DTH services. Practically speaking, a theatrical run is out of the scenario in India due to COVID. But yes, the response is expected to be really huge on digital platforms. If not at the box office, expect Salman Khan starrer to break and make records in the OTT world.

Click here to see the poll.

Must Read: Salman Khan On Enacting Chulbul Pandey In Real Life: “My Dad Would Hit Me, My Mom Would Slap Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube