How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Pati Patni Aur Woh?: This Kartik Aaryan Starrer Is Definitely Not A ‘Dheema’ Starter!

It’s a new week and with filmy Friday to come by tomorrow, we are back with one of the major releases of the week in the form of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie is enjoying a decent buzz with the movie buffs, especially amongst the youths, all thanks to the ever-growing fan following of Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday and the credibility of Bhumi Pednekar as a performer. Speaking about its online hype amongst the voters, let’s see how it’s faring in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

Tu Hi Yaar Mera song

Sung by Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar and Rochak Kohli, it is composed by Rochak and penned by Kummar. The romantic track features all the three leads. It has Kartik stuck in the centre of the triangle while the two ladies love him unconditionally. It has been received quite well by people with around 78% votes working in the favour.

Dilbara song

This heart-breaking track is crooned by Bekhayali fame Sachet Tandon. In the song, a heartbroken Kartik can be seen remembering his happy time with The Patni (Bhumi Pednekar) and Woh (Ananya Panday). Speaking about its reception, it is been liked by around 72% voters.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare song

Now, coming to the most newsmaking track from the album, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare faced its share of criticism over the allegations of ruining the original one of Govinda. Contrary to it, this peppy track is currently in the list of top hits. The reception is as expectedly on a bit lower side with 62% netizens really liking it.

Dheeme Dheeme song

It’s the first song to come out of the album and is the recreation of Tony Kakkar-Neha Kakkar’s track of the same name with their vocals retained in this one too. Divided in two sets ups where Kartik can be seen with Ananya in a pub sporting his swag look and with Bhumi in a wedding donning the Chjintu Tyagi avatar, the song fetched around 75% votes in favour.

Trailer

It all starts with Kartik Aaryan ranting about his life and is in love with his wife as well as a colleague at the same time. The story revolves around Kartik trying to find a balance between both. By the glimpse, it looks like another light-hearted entertainer from the actor. Around 78% participants loved the trailer.

Posters

Along with the solo posters of Pati (Kartik), Patni (Bhumi) and Woh (Ananya), two more posters featuring the trio were unveiled before the trailer. They all grabbed the right attention with around 74% movie buffs liking it.

Speaking on the whole, just like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh too looks like another enjoyable flick from Kartik Aaryan and with ladies like Bhumi-Ananya accompanying him, the comedy of errors promises to be a fun-filled ride. In the hype meter, the movie has been liked by around 74% voters and one expects it to be Kartik’s highest opener ever.

Click here to check the results.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!