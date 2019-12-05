Pic: Naga Shaurya Flaunts His Hot Chiseled Body & It’s Too Hot To Handle

Tollywood heartthrob Naga Shaurya who recently wrapped up his upcoming film Aswathma, yesterday took on to his Instagram account to share a sizzling picture straight from the gym.

The actor along with the picture captioned, Do what’s right, Not what’s easy. 🏋🏻‍♂️ #KeepBodyClean #RespectUrSelf #LiveHealthy #Workout #Gym

Talking about the picture, one gets to see the young actor shirtless flaunting his well-chiseled abs with full pride.

The actor has been hitting the gym from past number of months, and also have been following a strict diet and fitness regime to get the body and the look which we get to see in the picture.

Fans just can’t get enough of his picture and his hot new look, as they have been showering him with praises and are trending it all over the Internet.

Talking about his films, the actor in Aswathma will be seen opposite gorgeous actress Mehreen Pirzada in lead. The action drama is been helmed by debutant filmmaker Ramana Teja and is bankrolled by the actor’s home production IRA creations.

The dashing actor who was last seen on the big screen opposite Samantha Akkineni in Oh Baby, also has a couple of other interesting projects in his kitty in the form of a yet to be titled romantic film which will be directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya and produced under Sithara Entertainments, and also a sports film which will be helmed by Santosh Jagarlapundi under Asian Films banner.

