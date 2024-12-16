Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya has been struggling to be a hit at the box office for quite some time now. The actor’s last few films have been debacles, leading to an unexpected market downfall among Telugu states. In this scenario, hardly any producers are interested in investing massive amounts in his films.

Rangabali (2023), Phalana Ammayi Phalana Abbayi (2023), and Krishna Vrinda Vihari (2022) are his last three films, which could not help him prove his mettle at the box office. The actor has not announced anything recently. However, according to an update, he has also been trying to find the correct script and a producer.

As per an exclusive source close to the actor, Naga Shaurya is approaching one of the senior directors who is also facing a career downfall. He is said to have recently knocked on the door of director Puri Jagannadh to see if there is any possibility of seeking work.

Puri Jagannadh saw two back-to-back disasters: Liger and Double iSmart. While the expectations were high and the film was hyped up, it did not work for various reasons. Puri Jagannadh was held responsible for the debacle and the losses that occurred. So, to seek a possible collaboration with a good story, Shaurya is said to have asked a close assistant to set up a meeting with the director.

Naga Shaurya is also said to have visited several production houses for work. “Shaurya even visited two top productions here but due to the sudden downfall of his market, filmmakers are unsure about investing in him even if the content is great. Naga Shaurya really needs a bankable director and a production house that is ready to trust him,” a source told us.

