After holding it for so long, Mumbai Saga was amongst the first Bollywood movies to announce its theatrical release. Earlier slated for OTT arrival, the film will hit big screens first. With John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi going one on one is something exciting to look forward to, will it be enough to survive the crisis? Well, we surely can’t predict that but one thing we predict is its hype.

Advertisement

As the film releases on 19th March, today we’ll be announcing the results for the film’s hype depending on the number of votes it received. So, without wasting any time let’s hop onto the results book and see what’s in the netizens mind.

Trailer

Advertisement

Going by trailer, Mumbai Saga looks typical Sanjay Gupta film. The director knows how to pull off such masala gangster flicks and hopes are the same from this one too. The trailer is a treat for all John and Emraan Hashmi fans as it’s a clash of both. Leaving aside everything, the presence of two has made a lot of buzz amongst the masses. The trailer has been liked by 81% of netizens.

Teaser

The teaser treated us with all seasoned actors like Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar and others apart from the leading duo. Interestingly, all these faces have been part of several successful gangster films and their presence only triggered fans’ excitement. Around 80% of voters loved it!

John Abraham’s First Look

To be honest, John’s first look that was revealed last year, gave us Shootout At Wadala vibes. He looked deadly with a Tika on his forehead and a serious look. The look was well received by around 88% of our voters.

Film’s First Poster

Mumbai Saga‘s first poster was quite exciting as it very much revealed that it will be all about ‘guns, bullets and guns’. The poster had guns’ pipe shown like a factory’s chimney, oozing out smoke. It’s liked by 81% of voters.

On the whole, Mumbai Saga has received a thumbs up from 83% of our voters, which really shows people’s excitement towards the film. If not the pandemic, the film would have taken a double-digit start, but still even in present conditions, it’s expected to take a decent start. The film has John Abraham vs Emraan Hashmi’s clash as the biggest selling point.

Click here to visit the poll.

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Taunted John Abraham On Gold Vs Satyameva Jayate Clash: “We’re All Friends, Agli Baar Mein Bhi Yahi Karunga”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube