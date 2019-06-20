How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Kabir Singh? As Crazy As Shahid Kapoor’s Drive For Love!

Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani’s love drama, Kabir Singh, is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, and the expectations from this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial are nothing less than the blockbuster Arjun Reddy turned out to be. We rated the hype and buzz for the movie amongst the cinegoers in our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section and there are almost 9300 votes registered in its account.

Let’s take a look at how the songs, trailer, posters and teaser of Kabir Singh fared in the ‘How’s The Hype?’ section:

Recently released song, Kaise Hua, which is completely soothing to our soul is sung, composed and produced by Vishal Mishra. It received an overwhelming response with 88% people liking it.

On the other hand, Mere Sohneya featuring Kabir (Shahid) & Preeti (Kiara), takes us to their fairytale world, which is nothing but high on emotions. Penned by Irshad Kamil and sung by Sachit Tandon & Parampara Thakur to their own tunes, the song has garnered about 83% votes in its favour.

Another romantic track that released before the above two, Bekhayali, was the first released song from the movie, drove fans crazy and completely in awe of Shahid & Kiara’s chemistry! The song which is full of love, passion and lots of heart-wrenching moments, has been crooned by Sachet Tandon to the lyrics of Irshad Kamil. It saw a massive response of about 94% audience giving a thumbs up, which is highest amongst all the song.

The mixture of emotions starting from the moments which portrayed romance, anger, rebellious side Kabir in the trailer, hooked with the audience exactly as was expected. It garnered whopping 92% votes in its favour, which is highly impressive.

The teaser too struck the chord rightly and provided a much-needed boost in pre-release buzz. It garnered an appreciation from about 91% netizens. It showcased Shahid’s character as an aggressive and abusive man. Ending the teaser on a cute note, we see Kiara Advani speaking a lot without any dialogue.

All in all, the hype is great and everything seems to be working perfectly with a tremendous response by participants as around 91% are admiring it. Now, with just a day remaining, let’s see what the verdict comes out after the movie hit the theatres!

