How’s The Hype (Audience) Of De De Pyaar De? Fetching Love From All The Corners!

Today, we are here to announce the results of our “How’s The Hype?” segment for one of the anticipated rom-coms, De De Pyaar De. Right from the unusual pairing of Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn to the reunion of Tabu and Devgn after the success of Golmaal Again, the movie aroused the curiosity amongst the cine-goers. With a spot on trailer and music, DDPD is enjoying a huge pre-release hype and the same could be seen in the poll with about 11,300 votes recorded.

Let’s take a look at how the songs, trailer and first look poster of DDPD fared amongst the netizens:

Backed by the sensational singers, Mika Singh and Dhvani Bhanushali, the song Mukhda Vekh Ke became an instant favourite with the audience. The song featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul, got a nod from 83% people.

Just from the first few seconds, Armaan Malik’s Chale Aana becomes an earworm due to its soulful melody. Shot on Ajay and Rakul, the song captures the pain of separation. It garnered a thumbs up from whopping 89% of voters.

Hauli Hauli is the club number featuring the leading trio and is crooned by Garry Sandhu and Neha Kakkar. It was liked by about 84% of the netizens.

Contrary to Chale Aana, Tu Mila To Haina captures the best time of the couple-Ajay and Rakul. It is sung by none other than, Arijit Singh and grabbed a positive reaction from 87% voters.

Vaddi Sharaban was the first track to come out of DDPD album and the playful chemistry of Rakul and Ajay received a nod from about 83% voters.

DDPD trailer was one of the most liked in Bollywood of recent times and received love unanimously. The quirky concept of ‘aged romance’ struck a chord with the viewers, which was reflected with 89% giving a THUMBS UP.

Speaking about the first look poster, it glimpsed us about Ajay getting sandwiched between Tabu and Rakul and hinted for a fun-filled ride. It was liked by 86% voters.

On a whole, DDPD is up for a terrific journey with all the positives working by the side. And with a huge response of 86% votes working in the favour, surely an exciting ride is on for the team.

