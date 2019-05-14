‘Beach Bums’ Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Are So Much In Love & This Picture Is A Proof!

Actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are currently on a beach holiday and have shared their sun-kissed photographs from the location.

The couple have shared a string of photographs from their holiday on Instagram. In one image, both Farhan and Shibani are in beach outfits and are seen smiling at the camera.

The “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” star shared captioned it: “Beach bums”.

View this post on Instagram Beach bums ☀️🌴 @shibanidandekar ❤️ 📸 @abheetgidwani A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on May 13, 2019 at 4:32am PDT

An image shared by Shibani, photographed by her beau Farhan, she is seen flaunting her well-toned abs as she poses stylishly against a tree.

This is not the first time the pair have shared their photographs. Farhan and Shibani frequently share images with each other on social media. Earlier this year, the photo-sharing platform was flooded with images from their beach holiday in Mexico.

On the Bollywood front, Farhan will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink“. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra.

The film is based on the true life story of the young motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her parents. It marks Priyanka’s much-awaited comeback to Bollywood after her appearance in a leading role in ABC’s “Quantico“.

