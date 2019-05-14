Ali Abbas Zafar On Bharat Clashing With Cricket World Cup 2019: “It’s A Coincidence”

Cricket World Cup 2019: Salman Khan fans to have an assured good day on 5th June 2019 as the much awaited Bharat, the festival of Eid and the first match for Team India in the World Cup to be played on the very same day. This Eid will be special for everyone as Bharat will be a great start for the day and the day would be a complete package with the great cricket match for the audience- when two religions, cricket and Bollywood are set to come together on the date.

June will be a great month of entertainment quotes the director Ali Abbas Zafar, “India will play and win the first match, and our film will enter cinemas. It’s a great time for entertainment in June”.

Ali points out that his film was always planned as an Eid release. “When we announced the film, the World Cup schedule was not out. It’s a coincidence that India’s first match and Eid fall on the same day.”

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Bharat is all set to take the audience on a ride back in the time. The fans are now counting days before this grand movie releases in the theatres.

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. It traces India’s post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the age of 18 to 70.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

