How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Dabangg 3?: Swag Se Hoga Chulbul Pandey Ka Swagat!

And finally we are here to announce the results of one of the highly anticipated releases of recent times, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. While Salman Khan filling in the shoes of iconic Chulbul Pandey is enough reason for his fans to grab a seat in cinema halls, there are lot more elements added this time with also Prabhudheva handling the direction department.

In Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section Dabangg 3 has garnered 18,703 votes which speaks itself for a tremendous buzz but let us see how many of them have actually liked it.

Chulbul Pandey Vs Bali Singh dialogue promo:

Just a few days ago, the makers glimpsed us with a dialogue promo between the movie’s ‘hero’ and ‘villain’ and it is straight out of the famous climax fight that has Salman and the chiseled villain going shirtless. It is liked by 82% voters.

Naina Lade song:

Naina Lade continues the legacy of ‘Naina’ songs of Dabangg but this time with a twist as it has vocals of Javed Ali and not Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, also it features a fresh pair of Salman and Saiee Manjrekar. It is loved by around 79% of our voters.

Munna Badnaam Hua song:

Featuring Warina Hussain, Salman Khan and Prabhudheva, it resonates with the tunes of Munni Badnaam Hui with a bada** touch to it. Crooned by Kamaal Khan, Mamta Sharma and Badshah, the song has clicked with 83% of our participants.

Hud Hud song:

Despite religious controversies surrounding it, the song became an instant hit amongst the Dabangg lovers. Featuring larger than life avatar of Salman Khan, the song is loved by 80% of voters.

Trailer:

Expectedly, the trailer applauded as highly entertaining with all the mass elements blended perfectly, be it Salman’s heroism, romance, a brooding villain and of course, chartbuster music. Around 83% netizens liked it.

Sonakshi Sinha AKA Rajjo’s poster:

In the poster, we were reintroduced with our much loved Rajjo, donning a Shirt over Saree laced beautifully with a dash of attitude. Around 76% movie buffs liked the poster.

Motion poster:

In the motion poster, Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey is seen walking with a Dabangg attitude on his face. The scene is captured with a low angle featuring catchphrase “Swagat toh karo humara” in Salman’s voiceover. The audience poured in love with 85% of them liking it.

On the whole, it is clearly seen that Dabangg 3 is living all up to its hype with around 81% people giving a THUMBS UP! It won’t be a surprise if the movie bags one of the biggest openings till date for Salman despite being a regular Friday release. So, book your seats real fast as the stage is all set for the biggest seeti maar entertainer of the year!

Click here to check the results of the below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!