Box Office: How's The Hype (Audience) Of John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter?

We are here to announce the results of the newly started segment ‘How’s The Hype?’. John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter is the next movie in this segment and let’s see where its buzz stands. In ‘How’s The Hype?’, every aspect including- a teaser, trailer, posters, and songs of the movie is covered with a poll article, which lets the movie buffs decide the buzz for the upcoming movie. As the release is just a few days away, let’s see how John Abraham’s patriotic thriller proves out to be.

In the segment, we judge the buzz of the film with one song – Bulleya and trailer of the film. You can check the polling results here. The makers revealed these two assets from the film. We asked you guys about how much you all are excited about the film and here’s what you have decided.

Calculating the weighted average of the song, the number goes to 73% in favour of the film. Bulleya is sung by Rabbi Shergill and Shahid Mallya and is picturised on John Abraham and Mouni Roy. It’s being loved by the Rabbi fans and has a modern qawwali touch to it.

The trailer which started it all for the movie scored a huge 81% on our ‘How’s The Hype’. The viewers are definitely waiting for the film and it’s the word-of-mouth that will decide the fate of the film. When you calculate the weighted average of both the song and the trailer, you get the overall hype of 80% which is very high for the pre-release.

The film is set in 1971, and it captures the journey of a spy who goes to Pakistan to gather information from an intelligence agency. Romeo Akbar Walter featuring John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff is slated to release on April 5.

