Alia Bhatt is surely enjoying a high in her career. The pretty and talented actress is gearing up to be seen in several big and interesting projects. And guess what, she got a new addition in her lineup just recently.

Advertisement

Darlings is the title of Alia Bhatt’s new film and it was announced yesterday. Touted to be a dark comedy, the film brings her along with Vijay Varma and will be backed by Shah Rukh Khan‘s production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen. Sharing the announcement video on social media, Alia wrote, “This one’s special! Announcing #Darlings, my first ever production under @EternalSunProd, in association with my fav @iamsrk’s @RedChilliesEnt!”

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan also shared and wrote, “Life is tough Darlings, but so are you….both! Unleashing our #Darlings onto the world….Caution is advisable. PS : yeh comedy thodi dark hai…”

Life is tough Darlings, but so are you….both!

Unleashing our #Darlings onto the world….Caution is advisable.

PS : yeh comedy thodi dark hai… https://t.co/6XRRCm63dg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 1, 2021

Darlings, a unique story of a quirky mother-daughter duo navigating through crazy circumstances as they try to find their place in the world. The dark comedy is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood and traces the lives of these two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

The film has now marked its debut in Koimoi’s How’s The Hype? section and now you can vote down to tell us how much excited are you for the upcoming project.

Must Read: Abhishek Bachchan & His Love For German Automotive Marque – He Owns Bentley Continental GT, Audi 8L & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube