Abhishek Bachchan is one of most the underrated actor in Bollywood. He might not be seen in a lot of films but certainly picks movies that make for a good watch. He has appeared in films like Paa, Guru, Manmarziyaan and many others. His film choices are a testament to his raw talent.

While being such a brilliant actor, Junior Bachchan is a petrolhead just like his father Amitabh Bachchan. He owns a fleet of luxurious cars in his garage. Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are the proud owners of some exotic cars. So let’s have a look at his cars:

Bentley Continental GT

The British grand tourer is one of the favourite cars among Bollywood celebrities. Needless to say, this beauty make heads turn on the road. As per Cartoq, the uber-luxurious car was a gift to the Bachchans from politician Amar Singh. The coupe is powered by a new 6.0-litre W12 engine, an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, for smooth, fast and efficient gear changes.

Audi 8L

Audi’s flagship luxury sedan seemingly Abishek Bachchan‘s favourite among his car collection, as he was quite often spotted driving it, reports Catoq. The car is powered by a 4.2-litre V8 engine producing 345 Bhp @ 6,800 rpm and 440 Nm of torque @ 3,500 rpm. The luxury coupe is a combination of technology and convenience that is hard to ignore as it is packed with features like air suspension, heated back seats, a high-definition touchscreen, internet connectivity and many others.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350d (W221)

Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350d is another car in his collection wherein Abhishek and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are often spotted. While the car is no longer produced, it has been replaced by replaced with a W222 generation luxury sedan, reports Cartoq. The car is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine that produces 232 Bhp and 540 Nm of torque. It is priced at Rs 1.33 Crore, as per Financial Express.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 (W222)

Abhishek Bachchan seems to be a big fan of the German automotive marque since he owns three cars from the same brand. As reported by Financial Express, the car is powered by a 4.7-litre V8 that puts out 453 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The car is priced at Rs 1.4 crore.

Mercedes-Benz GL63 AMG

Junior AB owned Mercedes-Benz GL63 AMG is the finest version with substantial wheels and an advanced exterior. The luxurious car is powered by a 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 549 bhp and 760 Nm of torque. As per Autocar India, the car comes with a price tag of Rs 1.6 crore.

