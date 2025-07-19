How to Train Your Dragon, now flying high in its live-action form, has been soaring through theaters for over a month and is closing in on the $600 million mark worldwide, with nearly $250 million collected domestically. At a time when many thought the trend of live-action remakes was running out of steam, this one has surprised everyone by proving there is still plenty of wind left in those sails.

Box Office Numbers Put How to Train Your Dragon Ahead of Franchise’s Previous Films

The remake has already carved out a spot among the top 300 global earners and, with the way things are going, it is likely to climb higher than the franchise’s second installment, becoming the biggest box office success of the series.

Even @DeanDeBlois went full Viking for this one ⚔️ #HowToTrainYourDragon is yours to watch at home now with bonus features: https://t.co/IuLZjF6aFK pic.twitter.com/QwKTmM4aQG — #HowToTrainYourDragon (@HTTYDragon) July 18, 2025

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) Box Office Summary

Domestic – $245m

International – $321m

Total – $567m

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $177m

International – $444m

Total – $621m

How to Train Your Dragon Overtakes Alita: Battle Angel at the Global Box Office

How to Train Your Dragon’s global earnings, now at $321 million overseas alone, have managed to push it ahead of Alita: Battle Angel, a film that once carried the weight of James Cameron’s ambition and was directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Alita was packed with futuristic spectacle and starred Rosa Salazar in a performance surrounded by names like Christoph Waltz, Mahershala Ali, and Jennifer Connelly. It hit theaters in 2019 and managed to pull in around $404 million globally (per Box Office Mojo) on a budget that reportedly hovered near $200 million. While it was not enough to launch a franchise, the visual spectacle did turn heads.

Domestic – $85m

International – $319m

Total – $404m

The number was not enough to spark a sequel, despite Cameron having several in mind and even teasing titles like Alita: Fallen Angel and Alita: Avenging Angel, reports Collider.

Now, with How to Train Your Dragon not just holding strong but picking up pace, it has comfortably surpassed what Alita managed. As Cameron prepares to drop another Avatar installment later this year, Avatar: Fire and Ash, the dragon tale quietly continues to draw big crowds and hold its ground among the year’s major releases.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Janaki V vs State Of Kerala Box Office Day 2: Displays A Good Hold, Drops By Only 3% On Friday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News