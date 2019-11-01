Housefull 4 Vs Bharat Vs Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Comparing The Trend Of Akshay Kumar Starrer With These Two Biggies

Housefull 4 Box Office: The Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Riteish Deshmukh led comedy film is performing extremely well at the Box Office. The film has surpassed the lifetime business of many biggies like Dabangg & Singham Returns in just 7 days and is all set to leave behind many more films in the coming days.

Recently we compared the trend of Housefull 4 with Bollywood’s top out and out comedy grosser Golmaal Again and the former is clearly having a lead. Golmaal Again did a business of 205.72 crores two years back and it’s almost certain that HF4 will cross it.

Now after Golmaal Again, two more big films which Housefull 4 is targetting are Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo & Bharat. PRDP earned 207.40 crores back in 2015, Bharat collected 209.36 this year and Housefull 4 has already earned 141.31 crores in 7 days. Crossing PRDP & Bharat won’t be a very difficult task for Housefull 4 and the trending of all three films in the first 7 days itself proves it.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 7 Day Breakdown

Day 1 40.35 crores

Day 2 31.05 crores

Day 3 30.07 crores

Day 4 28.30 crores

Day 5 13.62 crores

Day 6 12.04 crores

Day 7 10.02 crores

Bharat 7 Day Breakdown

Day 1 42.30 crores

Day 2 31 crores

Day 3 22.20 crores

Day 4 26.70 crores

Day 5 27.90 crores

Day 6 9.20 crores

Day 7 8.30 crores

Housefull 4 7 Day Breakdown

Day 1 19.08 crores

Day 2 18.81 crores

Day 3 15.33 crores

Day 4 34.56 crores

Day 5 24.04 crores

Day 6 16.35 crores

Day 7 13.14 crores

Do you think HF4 will cross PRDP & Bharat? Let us know in the comment section.

