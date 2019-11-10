Housefull 4 Box Office (Worldwide): Crosses One Salman Khan Film, Heads Towards Another!

Housefull 4 Box Office (Worldwide): Akshay Kumar has been having a gala time at the box office as his latest outing is all set to breach the 200 crore mark. This will be his back to back 200 crore entrant after Mission Mangal. It’s 3rd success for him this year after Kesari and Mission Mangal.

Housefull 4 has collected 194.48 crores* at the domestic box office. The overseas figure is still not up-to-date but the last official figure we got stands at 38.50 crores. Grossing the nett figure of the film, we get 267.50 crores at the worldwide box office.

This means the movie has crossed Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2 which stands at 265 crores. The next target for Housefull 4 is yet another Salman film in Race 3 (270.76 crores).

With films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Welcome, Siingh Is King and the Housefull franchise, Akshay has created his space in the Bollywood comedy genre.

Asked why comedy films are not celebrated as much as serious drama despite getting a commercial success, Akshay replied: “It is very difficult to do such physical comedy where one has to keep logic away — physical comedy is especially tough. In his era, Charlie Chaplin used to do it, without dialogues. He used to make us laugh. I tell you, it is the most difficult acting to do. I do not know why this genre is not given due credit. I am trying to find an answer for 30 years. I have even spoken to people who give awards over why comedies are not celebrated. I think they all think it is very easy to do comedy, but as we keep saying, writing and performing any genre of comedy is very difficult.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!