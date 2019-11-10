Chiru 152: Megastar Chiranjeevi Sweats It Out In The Gym For His Upcoming Action Drama

Megastar Chiranjeevi post the big success of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all busy these days with preparations of his next which has been tentatively titled Chiru 152.

A picture of the veteran actor in Gym lifting weights has been going viral all across the internet. The 64-year-old actor in the picture can be seen sweating it out in the gym as a part of preparation for his action drama.

Chiru in the yet to be titled film will be seen in a completely new avatar. As a part of his character, the actor is following a strict fitness regime and diet.

Talking about Chiru 152, as per reports, the film will also have Ram Charan in an important role. Ram in the film will be playing Chiru’s younger version.

The film has Kollywood Actress Trisha Krishnan opposite Chiranjeevi in lead. It will be after a long gap of 13 years that Chiranjeevi and Trisha will be teaming up for a film.

The duo was last seen on big screens together in Stalin which released in 2006.

Chiru 152 will be helmed by filmmaker Kortala Siva, and will be jointly bankrolled by Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company and Matinee productions.

The film was launched on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera last month.

Chiru 152 is expected to go on floors in the month of December.

