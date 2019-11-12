Housefull 4 Box Office: Enters 200 Crore Club; Second Major Biggie For Akshay Kumar & Sajid Nadiadwala

Housefull 4 has scored big at the box office. The film has entered the 200 Crore Club and there are still at least a couple of weeks more that the film will continue to play in theatres. That means future moolah would be added to the film’s overall total, hence resulting in the reincarnation comedy turning out to be truly a biggie affair.

The Diwali release has been doing steady business ever since its release and was in fact over-performing for the first 10-12 days. The collections have come to fair levels now and the good thing is that it is still maintaining a scorecard of over 1 crore per day. That would ensure that 205 crores would be surpassed by the end of this week. It has be seen though that whether Golmaal Again lifetime of 205.69 crores would be crossed on Thursday or Friday, hence resulting in Housefull 4 to be the biggest comedy grosser till date.

As for Akshay Kumar, the film is now his second double century in a row, which is quite a huge feat indeed. The superstar has been hitting big centuries now and it has to be seen how does he score with Good Newwz. On the other hand for Sajid Nadiadwala too this is his second century after Kick, which he had directed as well. His next release is Baaghi 3 and the expectation would be for the Tiger Shroff starrer to emerge as even bigger than Housefull 4 for Nadiadwala Grandson.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!