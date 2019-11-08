Housefull 4 Box Office Day 14: The Film Is A SOLID SUCCESS After 2nd Week, Surpasses 2.0 (Hindi) Lifetime

Housefull 4 Box Office: It has emerged as a solid success at the box office. The film was quite good in the second week as well, what with not just the weekend but even the weekdays thereafter turning out to be quite good. The film held on to its stand in a good way and though there were smaller films like Ujda Chaman and Saand Ki Aankh in the running, there was not much impact on its collections.

As a result, the film now stands at 189.73 after just two weeks. This is a very good total for a film which was bashed severely by a section of media and (surprisingly) even the industry. Still, it has bypassed all negativity coming its way with audiences giving it a big thumbs up

This can well be seen from the fact that the Sajid Nadiadwala production has comfortably gone past the lifetime of some of the much appreciated biggies. Akshay Kumar’s own 2.0 (Hindi) [188 crores] is history now. Next in line is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani [190.03 crores] Ek Tha Tiger [198 crores] and the Salman Khan biggie would be gone too by the time the current weekend is through, hence in the process bringing Housefull 4 to the 200 crore club.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

