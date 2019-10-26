Housefull 4 Box Office: 19.08 Crores VS Biggest Diwali Openers Of Bollywood

Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s big-ticket Diwali release Housefull 4 is on a money minting ride and day 1 figures are proving it. It was always expected to open on a lower note than its potential as we have always seen that pre-Diwali period brings a good start for Bollywood and not a humongous one.

Anything above 20 crores would be a great start but still, Housefull 4’s 19.08 crores is a good platform to take on during the entire weekend and thereafter the big holiday of Monday. Nonetheless, H4 has raked one of the best openings on Diwali for Bollywood. It surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra. One, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Let’s take a look at the biggest Diwali openers of Bollywood and know where Housefull 4 stands:

Thugs Of Hindostan (2018)- 50.75 crores (Hindi)

Happy New Year (2014)- 44.97 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)- 40.35 crores

Golmaal Again (2017)- 30.14 crores

Krrish 3 (2013)- 24.25 crores

Housefull 4 (2019)- 19.08 crores

Ra.One (2011)- 18 crores

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)- 15 crores

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)- 13.30 crores

Shivaay (2016)- 10.24 crores

In the list, H4 has grabbed the 6th spot and one awaits how its juices up the benefit of Diwali vacation.

Apart from the opening days, H4 will be aiming the lifetime collections of Diwali releases. As of now, the list is topped by Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3, while Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again is at 2nd and 3rd spot, respectively.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!