It was a low weekend for Heropanti 2 as collections on Sunday (5 crores*) turned out to be lesser than that of Saturday (5.50 crores). As a result, the overall collections now stand at 17.50 crores*.

Of course for a film with credentials and production values like these, a weekend of 25-30 crores would have been more appropriate. However in the times when even big Bollywood films are wrapping up at a lifetime score in the vicinity of 20 crores (as seen in the case of Jersey last week), one just hopes that the response is better for this film, and at least a 35-40 crores lifetime is reached.

When released in 2014, Heropanti had a lifetime score of 52.92 crores. Of course, the team of Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff and Ahmed Khan had set their eyes on a number higher than this and that reflected in the production values and scale that was much higher. The need of the hour is for the collections to stay stable today with at least 4 crores coming in and then tomorrow’s (Eid) collections to turn out to be similar to that of Friday. That would be required for the film to get some sort of moolah coming in.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

