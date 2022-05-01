After collecting 7 crores on Friday, Heropanti 2 brought in 5.50 crores on Saturday. This on the expected lines since Friday was helped by advance booking and post that it has been current booking coming into play.

Nevertheless, the need of the hour is for the Ahmed Khan directed film to grow on Sunday. The kind of collections that are registered today would decide the numbers that come on Eid (Tuesday) because these two days are going to be similar. A positive growth in numbers today would be beneficial for the film and in case there is no upward movement then Eid numbers could be lower as well.

So far, the Tiger Shroff starrer has collected 12.50 crores and today one hopes that the film touches 18-19 crores. However, from psychological play perspective, a number of 20 crores post the opening weekend has a good ring to it and that’s what producer Sajid Nadiadwala and others associated with the film would be hoping for as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

