Gully Boy Box Office: With 19.40 Crores, It BREAKS Records In Ranveer Singh’s Highest Openers’ List!

Gully Boy Box Office: With such impressive opening results on its Day 1, this Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt starrer is creating havoc at the box office! The movie has earned 19.40 crores opening, and when compared with the Simmba actor’s highest opening grossers of all time, where does it stand? Let’s find out!

Ranveer’s highest Day 1 remains to be the magnum opus Padmaavat alongside wife Deepika Padukone, which garnered 24 crores (including paid previews). This is followed by his latest super-hit Simmba with a grand total of 20.72 crores on its opening day. Then on the list are Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (15.85 crores), Gunday (15.50 crores) and Bajirao Mastani (12.80 crores).

Now with 3350 screens, Gully Boy’s collection of 19.40 crores has surpassed Goliyo Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela & Gunday in the list and has garnered the 3rd position for itself. This is a great start for the movie, and now it is to be seen in coming days to where it will stand in other box office arenas.

Here’s a look at the opening day collections of Ranveer’s films:

Film Year Collections Gully Boy 2019 19.40 Cr Simmba 2018 20.72 Cr Padmaavat 2018 24.00 Cr Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela 2013 15.85 Cr Gunday 2014 15.50 Cr Bajirao Mastani 2015 12.80 Cr Dil Dhadakne Do 2015 10.53 Cr Befikre 2016 10.36 Cr Kill Dil 2014 06.85 Cr Lootera 2013 05.15 Cr Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl 2011 04.75 Cr Band Baaja Baaraat 2010 00.95 Cr

Recently, the sound of Apna Time Aayega reverberated at the Friedrichstadt-Palast here as Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh rapped away, much to the delight of the packed audience, at the world premiere of the forthcoming film Gully Boy at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival.

“Packed house with the loudest, most passionate cheers. Berlinale gets a taste of the crazy Indian film fan at the world premiere of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy,” tweeted Smriti Kiran, Creative Director, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, who was present at the screening on Saturday night.

According to Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director, Toronto International Film Festival, a regular at the Berlinale, “Gully Boy” elicited the “biggest cheers” he had heard in “20+ years” at the annual film jamboree.

