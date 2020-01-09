Good Newwz Box Office (Overseas): All Set To Hit The $10 Million Mark!

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz is enjoying its rollicking ride in domestic and overseas market as well. Holding on to its steady momentum, the film is on its way to reaching $ 10 million mark.

After the end of 13 days theatrical run, Good Newwz has accumulated a total of 64.55 crores ($ 9.05 million) in international circuits. Till now, the film has garnered $ 4.31 million from USA-Canada. UAE-GCC contributed $ 1.44 million, while another $ 1.30 million have come from Australia-New Zealand-Fiji. The film has made $ 1.04 million in UK. It is expected to touch the 75 crore mark very soon.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz released on 27th December 2019.

Meanwhile, with a multi starrer that has crossed Rs 100 crore and counting, debutant director Raj Mehta of “Good Newwz” says he has got everything that he wished for.

“It is a dream that I am living. My first film crossed Rs 100 crore and I have got everything that I wanted. The cast, the production – everything was so on point for a debutant like me, and on top of it there is the people’s live. It is a lighthearted film and people are enjoying it. For me, that is the success,” Mehta told IANS.

The film revolves around two couples from very different socio-cultural backgrounds, who meet at an in-vitro fertilisation clinic and how a comedy of errors follows.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!