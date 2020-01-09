Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar Meets Aditya Narayan’s Parents & Discuss Wedding! Is A Marriage Proposal On The Cards?

Indian Idol 11 is one of the most entertaining reality shows on television. One not only gets to witness some immense talent but is also able to enjoy judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan’s fun banter. The recent episode was no less as it got a little more fun when Aditya Narayan’s parents – Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan came along with Alka Yagnik to grace the show.

The show kickstarted on a pleasant note with many amazing performances and what became the highlight of the show was the fun conversation between Neha Kakkar and Udit Narayan. The veteran singer teased Neha by taking his son Aditya’s name and told her to get married to Aditya.

After Shahzad Mujeeb’s powerful performance, Udit Narayan especially mentioned that he has been following Indian Idol season 11 since it started for more than one reason. He said that not just the contestants but Neha is also the reason why he watched the show religiously. He further added that what made him come on the stage of India Idol was the fact that he is keen on making Neha his daughter-in-law. Not only Udit Narayan but Aditya’s mother Deepa Narayan also tried to convince Neha to marry Aditya and become the ‘Bahu’ of the Narayan Khandan.”

Even Neha’s parents came on the sets and continued this fun banter by agreeing to what the Narayan’s had proposed. They gave their nod to Neha and Aditya’s marriage. Aditya got very happy hearing this but Neha broke his dream in just a few seconds. She rejected the proposal jokingly and said that there would be no fun left if she would agree to get married to him so early in the season.

Earlier, Neha had dedicated Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to her ex Himansh Kohli when Idol season 11’s contestant Adriz Ghosh hummed the song on the stage. Neha Kakkar took the stage and left everyone speechless when she took the mic and said, “Yeh gaana mujhe gana hai mere ex ke liye.” She then started to sing the Ranbir Kapoor song and stunned everyone with her voice.

Recently on Indian Idol 11, Neha opened up about her depression and her struggling days during the period. Neha was heard telling the contestant that though things are very happy and great in her life right now, there was a point in her life where she thought that everything was going wrong, life was unfair to her and that she wanted to commit suicide.

But Neha was also quick to add that every time something like that happens a person should stop and think about their family and friends and all the people who love them!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!