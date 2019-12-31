Good Newwz Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Akshay Kumar Led Film’s 1st Monday Is Higher Than Dabangg 3’s 1st Monday

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani has shown a rock steady trend as the film entered weekdays. The comedy film received a positive response from the public and it was visible from the weekend trending of the film but what came on Monday was quite a pleasant surprise.

Good Newwz showed a very limited Friday-Monday drop despite it being a working day and ticket rates coming down to normal. As per early estimates, the film has earned in 12.5-13.5 crores range compared to 17.56 crores Friday.

The 4-day total business of the film is in 77.5-78.5 crores range and it will cross the 100 crores mark by Wednesday. The first week total of the film will be in a very good range.

Interestingly, Good Newwz has collected more on Monday compared to Salman Khan’s latest biggie Dabangg 3. The 3rd installment of Dabangg franchise earned 10.70 crores on Monday despite taking a better opening than Good Newwz.

Good Newwz has a two-week free run at the Box Office as there’s no major film releasing on coming Friday. The film is going to take full benefit of the upcoming holiday period and free run and is heading towards a strong lifetime total.

