Good Newwz Box Office Day 15: Has Decent Collections On Third Friday

Good Newwz Box Office Day 15: After collecting fabulously for two weeks at the box office, it had its first drop on the third Friday. The film brought in 2.07 crores more which is close to 50% drop from Friday numbers of 4.05 crores.

The film was challenged by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which opened quite well and also Chhapaak which saw good opening at premium multiplexes. As a result, the footfalls were impacted for the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer which was otherwise enjoying a free and uninterrupted run so far.

Nonetheless, the Raj Mehta directed film is the kind which should see a good jump all over again over the weekend, and particularly today as urban audiences will come out in big numbers. While at least 3 crores more will certainly come in, it won’t be surprising if the collections are in the vicinity of 3.50 crores too.

The film has so far collected 183.43 crores and the first major target for it would be to go past the 190 crores mark before the third weekend is through.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!