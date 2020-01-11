EXCLUSIVE! Deepika Padukone On What If Ranveer Singh Played Vikrant Massey’s Role In Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone has lately been grabbing the headlines for multiple reasons. Starting from her debate arousing JNU visit, to her film Chhapaak, the actress has been all over. But what if Ranveer Singh were playing Vikrant Massey’s role of Alok, and her love interest in the movie? Would things have been different? Here’s what the actress has to say.

DP got into an exclusive conversation with Koimoi.com, where she spoke at length about expectations from Chhapaak, her equation with Vikrant Massey and much more. When asked whether the emotional quotient would have been any different had hubby Ranveer played the role of Alok, Deepika Padukone answered, “I have never thought of it like that. Although, I think there are similarities in their personalities, in the sense that I think Alok has been extremely supportive of Laxmi. He’s someone who’s been proud of her being the woman and putting her in the front. He’s also very secure about who he is”

The actress further continued, “Of course, I don’t mean in it in a literal sense but if you look at it in a broader sense, there are similarities that I see. I think Ranveer has been extremely supporting of my career, he’s always been supportive of the money that I make, my schedule. So, there are so many things.”

Check out the exclusive video below:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has been receiving rave reviews for her portrayal as Malti in Chhapaak. The movie witnesses Laxmi Agarwal, real-life acid attack survivor’s struggle, as well as her tale of triumph.

The movie directed by Meghna Gulzar, also marks Deepika Padukone’s debut as a producer. Her production company has been named ‘Ka Productions’.

Deepika will be next seen in ’83, as Ranveer Singh’s wife, which will also mark their first project together post-wedding.

