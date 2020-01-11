Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Gearing Up To Be A Riot!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Kajol & Saif Ali Khan’s period drama has started on a fantastic note at the ticket windows. The Om Raut directorial surpassed expectations as it garnered 15.10 crores. Now, looks like the movie is set for a riotous run, and the morning shows today indicate exactly the same.

For the unversed, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior witnessed morning occupancy in the range of 30-35% yesterday. While that was touted to be a great start, today marks yet another phenomenal day. If the trends are to be kept in consideration, the Ajay Devgn starrer has registered morning occupancy of around 40-45%. Considering the fact that the evening shows will only witness further footfalls, it seems this period drama is all set to achieve massive records for the team.

Although, there has been some competition from Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey’s Chhapaak, clearly Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the first choice of the audience and is massively dominating the ticket windows.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn underplays any question of a clash at the box-office saying he wants both films to do well at the box-office because he feels both are based on really good subjects.

Ajay Devgn was interacting with the media at a special screening of “Tanhaji” for school children on Friday in Mumbai. He was present at the event along with co-actor Sharad Kelkar.

Reacting to a Twitter war that has erupted over the issue, Ajay said with a laugh: “A war is happening?! Who is doing it? I feel there is no such war is taking place. People express themselves on social media and we don’t take it seriously. I feel both films are made on really good subjects and I want both films to do well at the box-office.”

