Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Kajol & Saif Ali Khan’s period drama has started on a fantastic note at the ticket windows. The Om Raut directorial surpassed expectations as it garnered 15.10 crores. Now, looks like the movie is set for a riotous run, and the morning shows today indicate exactly the same.

For the unversed, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior witnessed morning occupancy in the range of 30-35% yesterday. While that was touted to be a great start, today marks yet another phenomenal day. If the trends are to be kept in consideration, the Ajay Devgn starrer has registered morning occupancy of around 40-45%. Considering the fact that the evening shows will only witness further footfalls, it seems this period drama is all set to achieve massive records for the team.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Gearing Up To Be A Riot!
Although, there has been some competition from Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey’s Chhapaak, clearly Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the first choice of the audience and is massively dominating the ticket windows.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn underplays any question of a clash at the box-office saying he wants both films to do well at the box-office because he feels both are based on really good subjects.

Ajay Devgn was interacting with the media at a special screening of “Tanhaji” for school children on Friday in Mumbai. He was present at the event along with co-actor Sharad Kelkar.

Reacting to a Twitter war that has erupted over the issue, Ajay said with a laugh: “A war is happening?! Who is doing it? I feel there is no such war is taking place. People express themselves on social media and we don’t take it seriously. I feel both films are made on really good subjects and I want both films to do well at the box-office.”

