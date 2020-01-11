Darshan Raval’s Co-Star Malhaar Rathod’s SHOCKING Revelation: “A Film Producer Asked Me To Lift My Top”

Malhaar Rathod, who was a part of a single called Tera Zikr alongside Darshan Raval and Hotstar series Hostages, has made shocking revelations about the film industry. In 2018, when the #MeToo movement paved its way in India, especially Bollywood, a lot of women celebs have been sharing their heartbreaking and shocking stories.

Now, even Malhaar, the 25-year-old aspiring actor has shared the story of being asked to do something awful by a producer who was 65-year-old. However, the actress chose to walk away when this happened.

In an interview with AFP, Malhaar Rathod shared, “He claimed he had a part for me and then asked me to lift my top. I got so scared, I didn’t know what to do at first.” She added that an alternative career would have been easier for her, but being an actor is a dream come true for her.

Malhaar is a sole bread earner in her family of five and also have two younger sisters. She rose to fame due to Tera Zikr and also got to play an important role in Hotstar’s Hostages.

About the struggle of being an outsider, Rathod said, “Waiting to hear back about roles has given me sleepless nights. You can’t have too many expectations, otherwise, you will be perpetually disappointed.”

