Good Newwz Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: The Comedy Drama Records A Strong Day 1

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani starrer latest release Good Newwz hit the cinemas with high expectations. The film opened slightly lower than expectations but thanks to positive early reports it picked up well from noon and evening shows.

As per early estimates, Good Newwz collected 17-19 crores on Day 1 which is still a good number. The film has a subject that doesn’t drive tie 2 and tier 3 areas’ audience which means a huge section of the audience was cut. Though, Akshay Kumar’s star power helped the film to some extent in these areas.

The film performed very well in high-end multiplexes and even small ones. Going forward, it will have to get appreciation from this target audience mostly and if small city audience can appreciate the content then it will be cherry on the cake. Small centers have a huge scope of growth and if Good Newwz can get a boost there, then it’ll be excellent.

Meanwhile, Good Newwz has faced a bad news upon release. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed against the film in Karnataka High Court seeking a stay on its release, over the subject matter.

In the film, it has been shown that two couples, both having the surname ‘Batra’ opt for IVF assistance to have a child at a private clinic. However, the clinic accidentally interchanges the sperms, which leads to confusion.

A Mysuru-based NGO has raised objection over the film’s subject, as reported by The News Minute. Mir Sameem Raza, president of an NGO called Yes Trust has filed the PIL. The petition alleges that the film’s subject is misguiding because it might lead the audiences to believe that In-Vitro fertilisation (IVF) centres often make such mistakes, which in turn can negatively impact their business.

