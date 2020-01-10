Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Surpasses Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang In Two Weeks

Good Newwz Box Office: The Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz had a very good second week of 53.46 crores and took the two-week total business to 181.36 crores.

The film is now in the third week and will face strong competition from new releases Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & Chhapaak. But it has done more than what it was expected to do.

Good Newwz also has crossed Bang Bang in the list of Koimoi’s Highest Grossers. The Hrithik Roshan starrer collected 181.03 in lifetime as it released back in 2014 and GN has done it in just 14 days. The next target of the film are Bajirao Mastani (184 crores), 2.0 (188 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190.03 crores), Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores) & Mission Mangal (200.16 crores) which can be crossed before the film ends its run at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, Raj Mehta who made his directorial debut with Good Newwz says he has got everything that he wished for.

“It is a dream that I am living. My first film crossed Rs 100 crore and I have got everything that I wanted. The cast, the production – everything was so on point for a debutant like me, and on top of it there is the people’s live. It is a lighthearted film and people are enjoying it. For me, that is the success,” Mehta told IANS.

Good Newwz released on December 27 and the story of the film revolves around two couples very different socio-cultural backgrounds, who meet at an in-vitro fertilisation clinic and how a comedy of errors follows.

