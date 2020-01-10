Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores 3rd Highest Second Week Of 2019, Crosses Hrithik Roshan’s War

Good Newwz Box Office: The last Bollywood film of 2019, Good Newwz took full benefit of the free week and positive word of mouth. The Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer film raked 53.46 crores in 2nd week compared to 127.90 crores 1st week.

The week to week drop was pretty limited and which is the proof of excellent trending that Good Newwz has enjoyed so far. The film has been received warmly by the audience and the fact is that it has scored 3rd highest second week of 2019.

Good Newwz with a second week total of 53.46 crores is only behind Kabir Singh (78.78 crores) & Uri: The Surgical Strike (62.54 crores) and both of these films are among the top 3 grossers of 2019. War leads the list of Highest Grossers of 2019 but that film had a second week of 49.55 crores.

Have a look at the Top 10 second weeks of 2019:

1) Kabir Singh 78.78 crores

2) Uri: The Surgical Strike 62.54 crores

3) Good Newwz 53.46 crores

4) Mission Mangal 49.95 crores

5) War 49.55 crores

6) Housefull 4 48.42 crores

7) Chhichhore 40.47 crores

8) Dream Girl 38.60 crores

9) Total Dhamaal 38.05 crores

10) Super 30 37.86 crores

Now that’s not just a Good News but an Awesome News for sure. Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with the grand success of Good Newwz and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch appreciation.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for ‘Good Newwz‘ as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation,” Akshay said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!