Karnan: Dhanush’s Co-Actor Lal Treats Fans With The Fresh New Stills

Kollywood heartthrob Dhanush who kickstarted the shoot of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s action drama Karnan early this week has been making news all across for his upcoming projects. Dhanush fans were treated with a special surprise from Dhanush’s co-star and Malayalam actor Lal.

The Saaho actor this afternoon took to his Instagram account to share a couple of stills from Karnan along with Dhanush and their character names from the film.

Talking about the stills, one gets to see Dhanush sporting village attire with neatly combed hair and a trimmed moustache.

Talking about the film, the Dhanush starrer has gorgeous Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead. The action drama is currently being filmed in Tirunelveli

The Dhanush starrer is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Apart from Karnan, Dhanush also has a couple of big projects in his kitty in the form of R S Durai Senthil Kumar’s Pattas, and Karthik Subbaraj’s #D40.

Talking about Pattas, the film has Dhanush in a dual role. The versatile actor in the action drama will be seen as father and son. The film has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as its leading ladies.

About #D40, the film helmed by Karthik Subbaraj is a gangster thriller and it has Aishwarya Lekshmi as its leading lady.

