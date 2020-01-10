JNU Row: Kanhaiya Kumar Questions The Crowd For Deepika Padukone’s Sudden Change From Patriot To Traitor

Deepika Padukone took the internet by storm after she was spotted at the prestigious JNU campus, as she stood in support of the students protesting there. And now, in his response to the actress’ support, CPI leader and former JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar said that Deepika Padukone, who was earlier a patriot has now become a traitor!

Well, hold your horses; Kanhaiya was taking a jibe at the BJP with his statement! The man was speaking with context to the time when Deepika Padukone was the face of a certain BJP campaign. And now when she is opposed to something that the same government is doing, she has been labeled as a traitor.

Addressing a crowd outside the premises of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, Kanhaiya Kumar said, “A Hindi cinema actress came to the university but did not raise slogans, did not take Modiji’s name, did not take mota bhai’s name. She just came and met the injured students. But calls were given to boycott her film…. Deepika Padukone was patriotic when she participated in a campaign for Modiji and became a traitor after coming to JNU.”

It may be recalled that Padukone and badminton player PV Sindhu were named ambassadors for the Modi Governments Bharat Ki Laxmi initiative on October 22 last year. The initiative was aimed at bringing to light the commendable work done by women across the country ahead of the festival of Diwali.

Kanhaiya, who has been vocal about the atrocities of the current government further went on to say, “After her visit, the VC, whom everyone had been searching for, suddenly appeared in front of the media and said great personalities are meeting injured students, but they should also meet those whose studies were affected. Somebody tell him that it is your job to meet students, teachers and workers to discuss why studies are not happening in the university. Deepika Padukone is not the JNU VC.”

For those unversed, it was right after Deepika’s visit to the JNU campus that the Vice-Chancellor of the university said that celebrities should also meet the students whose studies are being affected due to the prevailing environment of the county.

It was on the 5th of January, where a group of masked goons was seen inside the JNU campus and vandalized college property and also attacked students and teachers. At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh were injured.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!