Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar Bags 100 More Points But Salman Khan Leads The Star Ranking By Huge Margin

Good Newwz Box Office: Amidst Dabangg 3’s heat and anti-CAA, NRC protests, Good Newwz is on its way to emerge a big winner at the ticket windows. Particularly for Akshay Kumar, this movie is another addition to his long list 100 crore grossers.
In 6 days of theatrical run, Good Newwz has managed a total of 117.80 crores and thus crediting the star with 100 more points in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index. It is his 12th 100 crore grosser excluding Mission Mangal and Housefull 4, which garnered over 200 crores of lifetime. Akshay currently stands tall at the second position with a total of 1600 points but lags behind Salman Khan by a huge margin of 900 points.
Here’s the breakup of Akshay Kumar’s 1600 points:
1200 points (12 movies in 100 crore club)- Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Housefull 3, Airlift, Rustom, Holiday, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi), Kesari and Good Newwz.
400 points (2 movies in 200 crore club)- Mission Mangal and Housefull 4.
Check out the complete table below:
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|900
|600
|900
|100
|2500
|2. Akshay Kumar
|1200
|400
|0
|0
|1600
|3. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|4. Ajay Devgn
|900
|200
|0
|0
|1100
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Hrithik Roshan
|400
|200
|300
|0
|900
|7. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|8. Prabhas
|200
|0
|0
|500
|0
|700
|9. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|200
|300
|50
|550
|11.Tiger Shroff
|100
|300
|0
|400
|12. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|300
|0
|0
|50
|350
|14. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|16. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|17. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|23. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
Trending
Looking at the current pace and positivity around, Good Newwz is expected to cross 200 crore mark by the end of its run.
Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz released on 27th December 2019 and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.
Apart from the aforementioned feat, the movie is Akshay’s 4th success in a row for the year 2019.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!