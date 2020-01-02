Good Newwz Box Office: Amidst Dabangg 3’s heat and anti-CAA, NRC protests, Good Newwz is on its way to emerge a big winner at the ticket windows. Particularly for Akshay Kumar, this movie is another addition to his long list 100 crore grossers.

In 6 days of theatrical run, Good Newwz has managed a total of 117.80 crores and thus crediting the star with 100 more points in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index. It is his 12th 100 crore grosser excluding Mission Mangal and Housefull 4, which garnered over 200 crores of lifetime. Akshay currently stands tall at the second position with a total of 1600 points but lags behind Salman Khan by a huge margin of 900 points.

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar Bags 100 More Points But Salman Khan Leads The Star Ranking By Huge Margin
Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar Bags 100 More Points But Salman Khan Leads The Star Ranking By Huge Margin

Here’s the breakup of Akshay Kumar’s 1600 points:

1200 points (12 movies in 100 crore club)- Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Housefull 3, Airlift, Rustom, Holiday, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi), Kesari and Good Newwz.

400 points (2 movies in 200 crore club)- Mission Mangal and Housefull 4.

Check out the complete table below:

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan9006009001002500
2. Akshay Kumar1200400001600
3. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
4. Ajay Devgn900200001100
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Hrithik Roshan4002003000900
7. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
8. Prabhas200005000700
9. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11.Tiger Shroff1003000400
12. Varun Dhawan400000400
13. Ayushmann Khurrana3000050350
14. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
15. Sushant Singh Rajput200000200
16. John Abraham200000200
17. Rajkummar Rao100000100
18. Kartik Aaryan100000100
19. Sunny Singh100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100
23. Saif Ali Khan100000100

Looking at the current pace and positivity around, Good Newwz is expected to cross 200 crore mark by the end of its run.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz released on 27th December 2019 and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Apart from the aforementioned feat, the movie is Akshay’s 4th success in a row for the year 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here