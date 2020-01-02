Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar Bags 100 More Points But Salman Khan Leads The Star Ranking By Huge Margin

Good Newwz Box Office: Amidst Dabangg 3’s heat and anti-CAA, NRC protests, Good Newwz is on its way to emerge a big winner at the ticket windows. Particularly for Akshay Kumar, this movie is another addition to his long list 100 crore grossers.

In 6 days of theatrical run, Good Newwz has managed a total of 117.80 crores and thus crediting the star with 100 more points in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index. It is his 12th 100 crore grosser excluding Mission Mangal and Housefull 4, which garnered over 200 crores of lifetime. Akshay currently stands tall at the second position with a total of 1600 points but lags behind Salman Khan by a huge margin of 900 points.

Here’s the breakup of Akshay Kumar’s 1600 points:

1200 points (12 movies in 100 crore club)- Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Housefull 3, Airlift, Rustom, Holiday, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi), Kesari and Good Newwz.

400 points (2 movies in 200 crore club)- Mission Mangal and Housefull 4.

Check out the complete table below:

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 900 600 900 100 2500 2. Akshay Kumar 1200 400 0 0 1600 3. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 4. Ajay Devgn 900 200 0 0 1100 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 300 0 900 7. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11.Tiger Shroff 100 300 0 400 12. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 300 0 0 50 350 14. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 16. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 17. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 18. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 23. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

Looking at the current pace and positivity around, Good Newwz is expected to cross 200 crore mark by the end of its run.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz released on 27th December 2019 and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Apart from the aforementioned feat, the movie is Akshay’s 4th success in a row for the year 2019.

