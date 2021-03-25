Godzilla Vs Kong Box Office Day 1: Springs A Huge Surprise!

No one, just no one could really see this coming. Godzilla vs Kong is the latest Hollywood film to hit screens and it has caught everyone by surprise. Though one had first expected Tenet and then Wonder Woman 1984 to do the trick (both of which did bring in some footfalls but still largely underperformed), it is Godzilla vs Kong which has done the unthinkable by turning out to be that film that has brought audiences back in theatres despite the prevailing times.

Though official collections for the film are yet to be declared, early indications are that the superhero action film (with monsters in the midst of affairs) has managed to collect 6.40 crores at the box office.

In the times when films are struggling to do this kind of business over the weekend, it is remarkable that how Godzilla vs Kong has managed to do so and that too by arriving in the middle of the week.

Moreover, there was no promotional and marketing blitzkrieg either and not much noise was made around the release of the Hollywood biggie Godzilla vs Kong, especially on a Wednesday. Still, audiences got a whiff of it and results were there to be seen with many screens running to capacity, as per the permissions.

Things are only going to get better for the film from here on as the word of mouth begins to spread. Once that happens, there may be no stopping the film right till Holi, which is a holiday and falls on Monday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

