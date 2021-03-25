Miley Cyrus marked the 15th anniversary of the launch of her hit Disney series Hannah Montana on Wednesday (24Mar21) by writing her teenage character a letter.

Now 28, the singer and actress shared the handwritten note on social media, calling her former TV favourite “a rocket that flew me to the moon + never brought me back down”.

“We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you,” Miley Cyrus wrote. “But a lot has changed since then…

“I am indebted not only to you Hannah but to any + everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You have all my loyalty and the deepest appreciation until the end.”

The Wrecking Ball star Miley Cyrus also thanked her team at Disney, cast members and special guests, crew, agents and managers, adding: “ESPECIALLY my mommy who took me to every lesson + audition even when it required leaving town or making a cross-country move which my siblings so selflessly underwent.”

Oddly enough, Miley Cyrus got a reply from the fictitious character – Hannah Montana wrote back: “Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade”, on the show’s official Twitter account. (KL/WNWC/LOT)

