Gladiator II continues to rule at #2 in the domestic top 5 at the box office in North America. The movie opened to decent numbers, as predicted by the industry. However, Wicked’s presence is overpowering and it has shattered records for November releases and for musicals as well. Still, then, Ridley Scott’s film managed to earn strong numbers in the US managed to go near Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s $6.2 million. Scroll below for the deets.

The film has been awarded a B rating on CinemaScore and on Rotten Tomatoes. It has been certified fresh with a 71% rating on Tomatometer. The audience gave it a higher rating of 83%. The critics’ consensus on the site read, “Echoing its predecessor while upping the bloodsport and camp, it is an action extravaganza that derives much of its strength and honor from Denzel Washington’s scene-stealing performance.” Denzel Washington stood out and has been widely praised for his performance.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report stated that Gladiator II enjoyed a strong hold on Monday at the North American box office. The report added that Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal’s movie collected a strong $5.5 million on Monday, registering the third biggest Monday of 2024 for R-rated movies. It experienced a drop of 59.6%. The film has hit a $60.5 million cume in the United States.

Ridley Scott’s film collected a whopping $165.5 million at the international box office, adding that it has reached $226.05 million worldwide to domestic cume. It collected $55 million on its debut weekend in the US and was #2 in the domestic top 5. It has maintained its spot at #2 even on Monday.

More about the movie –

Years after witnessing the revered hero Maximus’s death at his uncle’s hands, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors, who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return Rome’s glory to its people.

Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington, was released in the US on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

